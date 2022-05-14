SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.73 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $75.73 million and $7.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

