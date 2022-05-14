Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.70. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 71,285 shares changing hands.
The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
