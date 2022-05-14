Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.69 Million

Analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $180.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.40 million and the highest is $182.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $810.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $870.56 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $892.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. 207,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,615. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

