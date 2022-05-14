Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,835.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for $280.10 or 0.00928028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $212,596.81 and $22,835.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00522973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038008 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,245.66 or 2.02918492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

