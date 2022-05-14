SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $83,262.77 and approximately $3,941.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00548165 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.84 or 2.12858496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008704 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

