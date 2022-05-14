Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00543854 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,538.25 or 2.10151984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 106,939,457 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

