SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,026,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

