Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00105144 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

