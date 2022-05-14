Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

