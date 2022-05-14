Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

