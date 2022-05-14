Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

SFM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

