SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $74.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

