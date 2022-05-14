Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.39.

SQSP stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,402,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,518. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Squarespace by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Squarespace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

