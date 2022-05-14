Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SLNG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 1,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

