Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 6.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.85. 16,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,680,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.77%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

