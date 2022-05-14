Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,242. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

