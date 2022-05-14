Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Starry Group alerts:

STRY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Starry Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRY. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,725,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,815,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.