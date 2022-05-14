Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
STRY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Starry Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $9.88.
Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
