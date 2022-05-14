Steginsky Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 25.2% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $497.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average is $534.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

