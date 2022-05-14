Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $59.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.68.

STLFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

STLFF stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

