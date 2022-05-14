StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.42. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.