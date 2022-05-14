StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 54,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.05. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

