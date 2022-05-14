StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 384,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,740. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

