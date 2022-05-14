StockNews.com Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.58.

NYSE CLR opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Continental Resources by 64.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 399,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 157.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

