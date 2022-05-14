StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.