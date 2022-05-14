StockNews.com Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NTCT opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

