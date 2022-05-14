StockNews.com Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

