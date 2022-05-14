Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ STOK traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 375,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.