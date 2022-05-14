StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
