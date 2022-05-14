StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

