S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,610.38

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,610.38 ($32.18) and traded as low as GBX 2,190.30 ($27.00). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,230 ($27.49), with a volume of 5,444 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.79) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.94, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,396.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,601.37. The company has a market capitalization of £273.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.90), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($37,075.58).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

