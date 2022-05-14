Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

