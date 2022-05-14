Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Certara worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Certara by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 586,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 549,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

