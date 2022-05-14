Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 11,693 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kornit Digital worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. 1,920,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

