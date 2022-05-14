Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 70,472 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,472 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,470 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,004. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

