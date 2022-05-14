Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will report ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 274.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

