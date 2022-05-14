Summitry LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 751,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $26.08. 10,322,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.