Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGHC. Benchmark dropped their price target on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE SGHC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. Super Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

