SuperFarm Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.10 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $76.22 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002350 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.