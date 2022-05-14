Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

