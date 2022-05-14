Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Trade Desk stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 51.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

