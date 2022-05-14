Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 157,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,332 shares.The stock last traded at $33.42 and had previously closed at $33.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.