Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

