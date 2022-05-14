Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at C$193,812.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

