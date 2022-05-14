Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Sylogist’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$168.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$15.46.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

