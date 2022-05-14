Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,502 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 88,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 945,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,024,000 after buying an additional 157,937 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 118,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after buying an additional 53,376 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

ENPH opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.