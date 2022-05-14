Symmetry Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.