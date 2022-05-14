Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.09 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,600 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $31,320,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,724 shares of company stock valued at $88,566,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $24.58 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

