Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.07 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

