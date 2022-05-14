Symmetry Investments LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM opened at $438.89 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.43 and its 200-day moving average is $434.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

