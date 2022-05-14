Symmetry Investments LP Sells 330,199 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,199 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

