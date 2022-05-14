SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 19.9% This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,064.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00298586 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,122,278 coins and its circulating supply is 124,567,741 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

